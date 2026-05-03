Two dead, three injured after explosion in southern England

<p>London: Two people have died and three others, including a child, suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a house in the southern English city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bristol">Bristol</a>, with authorities treating the cause of the incident as suspicious, police said on Sunday.</p><p>Police, who declared it a major incident, said they were not treating it as a suspected terrorist event and Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Matt Ebbs later described it as a domestic-related incident.</p>.'Adolf Hitler idoliser' found guilty of plotting terrorism acts in London.<p>Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Bristol linked to the explosion and while they were at an early stage, the authorities at this point were not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion, the police said in a statement.</p><p>Police said there seemed to be no significant damage to other properties.</p>