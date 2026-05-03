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Two dead, three injured after explosion in southern England

Police, who declared it a ⁠major ‌incident, said they were not treating it as a ‌suspected terrorist event.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:22 IST
United KingdomLondonWorld

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