<p>British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said on Friday that Britain and G7 allies were deeply concerned about growing links between Russia and Iran, after European powers accused Moscow of helping Tehran target US forces in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> war.</p>.US President Donald Trump claims 'Iran about to surrender' in G7 call: Report.<p>"We're deeply concerned about the links between Russia andIran that have been longstanding in terms of shared capabilities," Cooper said ahead of a G7 meeting taking place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>.</p>