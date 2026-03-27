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UK and G7 allies deeply concerned by Russia-Iran links, UK foreign minister says

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said Russia-Iran links are concerning after European powers accused Moscow of ⁠helping ‌Tehran target US forces.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsRussiaIranUnited Kingdom

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