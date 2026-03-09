<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the UK and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States </a>were working together "every single day", when asked whether the "special relationship" between the two countries was in tatters.</p><p>"It's really important to emphasize that the US and the UK are working together every single day, as they always have," Starmer said.</p>.Starmer speaks to Trump after criticism of UK’s response to Iran strikes. <p>But he added: "Decisions about what's in Britain's best interest are decisions for the Prime Minister of Britain."</p>