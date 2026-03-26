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UK authorises military to board Russian shadow fleet tankers

The decision comes as other ⁠European nations have stepped up efforts to disrupt Russia's ‌so-called shadow fleet of tankers used ​by Moscow to fund its four-year war against Ukraine.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 00:15 IST
World newsRussiaBritainUnited KingdomEuropeKeir Starmer

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