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UK government blocks Kanye West from country

The update ⁠follows ‌mounting criticism over his booking ‌as a headline act ⁠at the Wireless music festival ‌in London.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:55 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKanye West

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