<p>London: The British government has blocked US rapper Kanye West from entering Britain on grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good, BBC reporter Nick Eardley posted on X on Tuesday.</p><p>The update follows mounting criticism over his booking as a headline act at the Wireless music festival in London.</p> .Kanye West to perform in India in March.<p>West, now known as Ye, has been criticised in the past for antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism, which have led on several occasions to his social media accounts, including on X, being barred. </p>