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UK lawmaker resigns seat, clearing path for leadership challenger Burnham

"Today, I am putting the ​people I ⁠represent and the country I love first and will be resigning as MP for Makerfield," Simons wrote on X.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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