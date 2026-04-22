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UK lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for today's under-18s

The government banned the sale of single-use or disposable vapes last year over concerns about youth use and environmental damage.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:22 IST
World newsUKEuropecigarettestobaccosmoking

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