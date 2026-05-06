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UK man convicted for creating fake Tinder profile of ex-girlfriend, asking men to engage in 'rape fantasy' with her

Around 18 men even turned up at her address.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:16 IST
CrimeDatingTrendingViralTinderFantasy

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