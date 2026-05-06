UK man convicted for creating fake Tinder profile of ex-girlfriend, asking men to engage in 'rape fantasy' with her

<p>A UK court has convicted a man for operating a fake online profile to target his ex-girlfriend and messaging strangers to engage in 'rape fantasy' with her.</p><p>The 36-year-old man, Asad Hussain, also known as Ash Hussain, was found guilty for creating a fake Tinder profile in his ex-girlfriend’s name, Mick Renney. </p><p>After their relationship ended, Hussain allegedly made the profile on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dating">dating </a>app and falsely stated that the woman had a “rape fantasy”, a claim he made to lure men to her home. Around 18 men even turned up at her address believing the messages were real. The messages read she wanted to be "roughed up" and that if she said "no" it meant she "wanted it more". </p>.Delhi: Man held for creating fake social media account to defame his past employee, harasses her.<p>According to reports, a man tried to force his way in, damaging a glass panel on door, while in another case, a person entered the house when the woman's child was inside. It was reported that no one was physically harmed.</p>.<p>During the investigation, officials learned that Hussain’s actions were meant to cause serious harm to the woman and her child, including encouraging strangers to break into her home and assault her.</p><p><a href="https://www.cheshire.police.uk/news/cheshire/news/articles/2026/5/man-found-guilty-of-stalking-his-ex-with-fake-tinder-profile/">Cheshire Police</a> said Hussain was arrested on October 6, 2024, but initially denied being “Mick Renney”. He claimed he did not know the victim or her address. </p><p>Now, he has been found guilty of stalking and will be sentenced in June.</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>As this shocking incident of the man cretaing a fake profile to harass his ex-lover surfaced online, the internet condmened it. "Why is it so hard for men to take no as no?" read a <a href="https://x.com/th_anonymouse/status/2050884847598739907">comment</a>. "This is horrible and tormenting," another wrote. "This shows <a href="https://x.com/CatWomaniya/status/2051235279189704816">mentality </a>of how abusers can misuse dating apps and technology to target, harass, and terrorize victims, turning their own homes into sites of fear and control," a third user said. </p>