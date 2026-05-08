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UK PM Keir Starmer can still turn things around, says Defence Minister John Healey

He said, 'The ⁠last ⁠thing I think people want to see is the potential chaos ​of a leadership ​election.'
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:55 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

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