<p>London: British defence minister John Healey said Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer </a>can still turn things around, when he was asked if Starmer should set a timetable for his departure.</p><p>"I think he can still deliver, he can still turn it round," Healey told <em>Times Radio </em>on Friday after Starmer's Labour party suffered heavy early losses in local elections.</p>.'Does not believe in regime change from skies': UK PM defends refusal to join US-Israel strikes on Iran. <p>"The last thing I think people want to see is the potential chaos of a leadership election."</p>