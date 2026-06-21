UK PM Keir Starmer condemns 'anti-Muslim hatred' attacks in Scotland

<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> has condemned violence on the streets of Edinburgh in Scotland which was "motivated by anti-Muslim hatred", after a series of attacks in the city that left five men injured.</p><p>Police Scotland said a 36-year-old white Scottish man has been charged after officers received multiple calls from members of the public about violent attacks, including "threats, robbery and vandalism" across Edinburgh on Friday.</p><p>Counter Terrorism Policing Scotland is investigating, supported by other specialist officers.</p>.Explained | How Andy Burnham could attempt to topple Starmer to be UK prime minister.<p>"Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred," said Starmer in a statement on Saturday evening.</p><p>"I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law. My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response," he said.</p><p>The statement was in response to social media footage depicting a topless man, carrying a large knife and appearing to target a shop front.</p><p>UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was "horrified by news of the attack in Edinburgh".</p><p>She said: "I am grateful to the police and emergency services for their bravery in apprehending the suspect and for their speedy response in attending to the victims.</p>.Ukrainian man found guilty of setting on fire house linked to UK PM Starmer.<p>"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. There is no place for hatred and violence against Muslims. I know it is not who we are as a country."</p><p>Police Scotland revealed that the first report originated from around 8.50 pm local time on Friday in the Sighthill area of the Scottish capital, where two men were injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.</p><p>Over the following period, reports were received about incidents around retailers across the west and north of Edinburgh.</p><p>"During this period, three other men were attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area, suffering differing injuries. Around 9.30pm, local police officers equipped with taser confronted a suspect and, although taser was not discharged, the man was detained," Police Scotland stated.</p><p>The force said policing patrols will continue across the area to reassure communities with a visible policing presence over the coming days.</p><p>"This was a shocking attack and my first thoughts are with those who were injured and most directly affected," said Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton.</p>.Britain to ban social media for children under 16 years, says PM Keir Starmer.<p>"I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together.</p><p>"Officers responded to multiple reports of a fast-moving sequence of events across Edinburgh before arresting a man and public safety was our priority. Extensive work is ongoing to establish all the circumstances. We are being supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and working under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service," she said.</p><p>The Muslim Engagement and Development community organisation said that several of those injured were Muslim.</p><p>The First Minister of Scotland's devolved government, John Swinney, said he was "deeply concerned" by the attacks.</p><p>"There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the government," he said.</p>