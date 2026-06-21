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UK PM Keir Starmer condemns 'anti-Muslim hatred' attacks in Scotland

The statement was in response to social media footage depicting a topless man, carrying a large knife and appearing to target a shop front.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsUnited KingdomEuropeScotlandKeir Starmer

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