UK PM Keir Starmer tells cabinet he is not quitting

<p>London: British Prime Minster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> told a meeting of his cabinet on Tuesday that he was not quitting, Starmer's office said.</p><p>“The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered," the statement said.</p>.Explained | What happens if UK PM Keir Starmer quits, or is challenged?.<p>“The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.</p><p>“The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families." </p>