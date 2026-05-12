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UK PM Keir Starmer tells cabinet he is not quitting

'The Labour Party ​has ⁠a process for challenging a leader and that has not ⁠been ‌triggered,' the statement said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

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