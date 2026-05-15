UK PM Starmer appoints James Murray as health minister after Streeting's resignation

<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday appointed James Murray as health minister following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/uk-political-crisis-deepens-as-health-minister-resigns-pound-dips-amid-uncertainty-4002906">Wes Streeting</a>'s earlier resignation from the role.</p><p>Separately, Starmer's office said in a statement that Lucy Rigby was named chief secretary to the Treasury, the second-most senior position in Britain's finance ministry, taking over Murray's role. </p>