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UK PM Starmer appoints James Murray as health minister after Streeting's resignation

Murray will take over the role from Streeting who resigned from the post on Thursday.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 22:54 IST
EuropeUnited KindgomWorldKeir Starmer

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