Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

UK PM Starmer says he has not lost authority, will fight to stay in job

With rivals ‌expected to launch a contest to replace him in the coming ⁠weeks or months, Starmer said he would fight any challenge to his role.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 12:41 IST
World newsUKKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us