<p><a href="https://www.deccanheralld.com/tags/british">British</a> police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened the former <a href="https://www.deccanheralld.com/tags/prince-andrew">Prince Andrew</a> close to his place of residence on Wednesday, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.</p>.<p>The local police force said they received a report of a man behaving in an intimidating manner in the village of Wolferton, eastern <a href="https://www.deccanheralld.com/tags/england">England</a>. They did not name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in their statement.</p>.<p>"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon," the police statement said. The man remains in custody.</p>.<p>The Telegraph report, which cited an unnamed source, said a man wearing a balaclava approached Mountbatten-Windsor, <a href="https://www.deccanheralld.com/tags/king-charles">King Charles</a>' younger brother, and shouted at him.</p>.UK government to disclose former Prince Andrew's vetting files for trade role.<p>Mountbatten-Windsor had been walking his dogs at the time, and left in his own car with a member of his security detail, the report said.</p>.<p>Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles last year by Charles and was arrested in February on suspicion of leaking government documents to the late US sex offender <a href="https://www.deccanheralld.com/tags/jeffery-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a>.</p>.<p>Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.</p>