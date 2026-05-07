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UK police arrest man for allegedly threatening former Prince Andrew: Reports

The local police force said they received a report of ​a man behaving in ⁠an intimidating manner in the village of Wolferton, eastern England.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:24 IST
World newsBritainEnglandKing CharlesEuropeArrestedPrince AndrewJeffery Epsteinthreaten

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