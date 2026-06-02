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UK police face backlash for handcuffing dying student stabbed by Sikh man

His murderer Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:31 IST
World newsUKUnited KingdomCrimeSouthampton

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