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UK political crisis deepens as Health Minister resigns, pound dips amid uncertainty

The pound ‌weakened to 86.68 pence per euro, ⁠from 86.66 earlier.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsUKpoundKeir Starmer

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