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Ukraine says talks to resolve war will continue in US on Sunday

"We continued discussing key ​issues and the next steps within the negotiation track," chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov wrote on social media platform X.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 01:25 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 01:25 IST
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