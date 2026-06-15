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Ukrainian man found guilty of setting on fire house linked to UK PM Starmer

Over five days, police were called to fires at a house in north London connected to ​Starmer, another ⁠at a property nearby where he used to live and his sister-in-law still does.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:30 IST
World newsLondonKeir Starmer

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