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UK's Prince William says AI can help to tackle homelessness

The prince said the data could help identify much earlier when somebody was getting into difficulties, ⁠allowing intervention that ⁠could help them stay in their homes, jobs and communities.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:38 IST
World newsUKArtificial IntelligencePrince William

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