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'Vile terrorist act': Man linked to Islamic state 'propaganda' arrested after Swiss station stabbing

The three victims of the attack were receiving hospital care, according to the police.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:24 IST
World newsTerrorismStabbingIslamic terrorismPropagandaAnti Terrorism Squadreuters

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