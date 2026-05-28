'Vile terrorist act': Man linked to Islamic state 'propaganda' arrested after Swiss station stabbing

<p>Zurich: A knife attack at a Swiss train station that left three people injured was an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamic-terrorism">act of terrorism</a>, police said on Thursday, after arresting a suspect who had previously been reported for spreading Islamic State propaganda.</p>.<p>Police said they had arrested the alleged perpetrator, a 31-year-old dual Swiss-Turkish national, from Winterthur, a city to the north of Zurich. The attack took place at around 0630 GMT.</p>.<p>Mario Fehr, security director for the canton of Zurich, described the attack as "a vile terrorist act which I believe was handled very well by the police, who were able to prevent something even worse from happening."</p><p>Fehr, speaking at a press conference, praised a teacher who stood in front of her pupils to protect them before the man was arrested.</p><p>"There were various brave people," Fehr said, including the teacher who "behaved in an exemplary fashion".</p><p>Zurich cantonal police commandant Marius Weyermann said the suspect had previously been reported to the police in 2015 for spreading propaganda from the hardline militant group Islamic State.</p>.Swiss International Air Lines announces direct Bengaluru-Zurich flights with five weekly services.<p>"The motive for this act must be sought in the area of radicalization and extremism," Weyermann said.</p><p>Swiss newspaper Blick said it had obtained a video showing a man running out of the concourse of Winterthur station shouting "Allahu Akbar", an Arabic phrase that translates as "God is greatest".</p><p>Reuters did not independently verify the video.</p><p>The three victims of the attack were receiving hospital care, according to the police. One person was stabbed in the leg, another in the neck, while a third man was stabbed in the thigh.</p><p>The injured were taken to hospital, with the third man needing emergency surgery for his injuries, Weyermann said.</p>