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Watch: Several staff members injured as Boeing jet's nose gear collapses at Frankfurt airport

A report said there were no ⁠passengers ⁠aboard at the time of the incident.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 13:22 IST
World newsGermanyBerlinEuropeBoeingFrankfurt

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