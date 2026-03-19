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West Asia crisis: Will the US, Israel - Iran conflict end Giorgia Meloni's long Italian honeymoon?

Italy's ⁠manufacturing sector has been struggling for the last three years, dragging down the growth performance of the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:20 IST
IsraelItalyGiorgia MeloniMiddle East

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