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Who are main contenders to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister?

Recent UK history is full of precedents when prime ministers found their position untenable.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:02 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

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