'Will put myself forward to replace Keir Starmer as PM': UK lawmaker Andy Burnham says he will enter contest

<p>Following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/i-will-resign-uk-prime-minister-keir-starmer-announces-resignation-4047950">Keir Starmer announcing his resignation</a> as the British Prime Minister, Labour MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/pressure-mounts-on-keir-starmer-to-resign-in-favour-of-andy-burnham-as-new-uk-pm-4047159">Andy Burnham</a> expressed his will to contest for the position. Burnham said on Monday that he would put himself forward to enter the contest to replace Starmer as PM.</p><p><strong>Burnham to contest for British PM</strong></p><p>Taking to X, the lawmaker wrote, "Starmer's decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process."</p><p>He thanked Starmer for his service and leadership in a social media post. "Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period," Burnham said.</p>.<p><strong>Former minister to back Burnham</strong></p><p>Former British health minister Wes Streeting, who quit Starmer's government in protest this May, mentioned that he would back Burnham. </p><p>While Streeting had previously said he would take part in any contest to become prime minister, his recent remarks suggested him stepping out of the contest and bolstering Burnham's position as frontrunner.</p>.<p>Streeting shared that he spoke at length with Burnham, and said, "Andy is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism."</p><p>"That is the choice that I am making and I hope that everyone else will back Andy, too... We were elected change our country, to show that politics can be a force for good, and to spread opportunity for everyone. With Andy, we still can," the post read further.</p>