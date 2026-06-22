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'Will put myself forward to replace Keir Starmer as PM': UK lawmaker Andy Burnham says he will enter contest

Former British health minister Wes Streeting, who quit Starmer's government in protest this ​May, mentioned that he would back Burnham.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:05 IST
politicsBritainPrime MinisterKeir Starmer

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