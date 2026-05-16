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'World's oldest dog' contender Lazare passes away in France

Lazare had stand-up 'butterfly' ears and spend most of his life with the owner, until she passed away.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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