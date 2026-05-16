<p>"World's oldest dog" contender named Lazare has died at the age of 30, in France. According to animal charity worker Anne-Sophie Moyon, Lazare, a Papillon dwarf spaniel was born on December 4, 1995.</p><p>Lazare had stand-up "butterfly" ears and spend most of his life with the owner, until she passed away. </p><p>After her death, he ended up at the charity's shelter. </p><p>Ophelie Boudol took Lazare home from the shelter last month. </p><p>Boudol is a 29-year-old single mother who bought Lazare home to her nine-year-old son and two cats. She was told that Lazare was found next to the body of his owner. </p>.Some highly trained dogs can sniff out upcoming health crisis in people.<p>Boudol decided to take him home as long as he gets on with the cats. </p><p>"I spent half an hour sitting next to him, then I said, 'Listen, if nobody wants to take him, I don't mind -- as long as he gets on with the cats," she said, as reported by <em>AFP</em>. </p><p>Lazare died just weeks later. Boudol called him "little grandpa baby", and at 30 years and five months old, would wear nappies. </p><p>Lazar could no longer see or hear. He slept all day, the publication reported. </p><p>"He was off to reunite with his first carer. He really has such an endearing personality," she told <em>AFP</em>. </p><p>Animal charity worker Moyon said that when her team discovered Lazare's age, they verified it and filled in the paperwork to register him for a possible record as a joke.</p><p>As reported by <em>AFP</em>, Guinness World Records have not yet received an application or evidence before his passing, so they could not confirm whether he held the record of being the oldest dog. </p>