Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

World's oldest Indian restaurant in London seeks Delhi's intervention against eviction

Building landlord, the Crown Estate, has maintained that “comprehensive refurbishment” requirements mean it is unable to renew the historic restaurant’s lease.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 11:14 IST
DelhioldestLondonEurope

Follow us on :

Follow Us