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Zelenskyy says he expects US proposals on new formats for peace talks

Ukraine, ‌he said, had restored control over 590 square km (228 square miles) of occupied territory since the beginning of the ⁠year.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 18:01 IST
World newsUSUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyypeace talks

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