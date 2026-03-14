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Zelenskyy says US sought postponement of talks on war settlement

He said discussions about the ​next round were ⁠akin to a soap opera "because of the war in the Middle East."
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 01:29 IST
World newsVolodymyr Zelenskyy

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