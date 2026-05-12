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Zelenskyy's ex-chief of staff named as suspect in major corruption probe

Kyiv's political class ‌was rocked by a ​wide-ranging investigation last year that had fueled public anger and prompted the ex-top adviser and Zelenskiy's right-hand man, Andriy Yermak, to resign.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 01:01 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

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