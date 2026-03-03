<p>Brussels: European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday he welcomed the decision from the Lebanese government to end Hezbollah's military activities and demanding that those responsible for firing at Israel be brought to justice.</p><p>"It is now important for Israel and Lebanon to resume security coordination, so the Lebanese Armed Forces can disarm Hezbollah and ensure the security of all Lebanese people," Costa said in a post on X, after he had a conversation with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun. </p>