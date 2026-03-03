Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

EU's Antonio Costa backs Lebanon's decision to end Hezbollah military activities

'It is now important for ‌Israel and ⁠Lebanon to resume security coordination, so ‌the ‌Lebanese Armed Forces ‌can disarm Hezbollah ‌and ensure the security of all Lebanese ⁠people,' ⁠Costa said.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 20:13 IST
World newsEU

Follow us on :

Follow Us