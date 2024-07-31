Ex-BBC news presenter Huw Edwards pleads guilty to indecent child pictures charges

Phonographic videos

Hope said seven of the 41 images were of the most serious kind and that two of those seven were pornographic videos of a child possibly aged between seven and nine years old.

The last indecent image was sent to Edwards in August 2021, when the man who sent it said "the male in the film was quite young-looking and that he has more images which are illegal", Hope said.

He added that Edwards told the male "not to send him illegal images and no more are sent from this point", though the chat continues and further legal pornographic images were sent.

Edwards' lawyer Philip Evans emphasised that the charges to which his client had indicated guilty pleas related only to images that were sent to him via WhatsApp.

"There is no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has in any way made, in the traditional sense of the word, any images in any physical way or created any images of any sort," Evans said.

Edwards made no comment as he left the court building.

Claire Brinton of Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement: "Accessing indecent images of underage people perpetuates the sexual exploitation of children, which has deep, long-lasting trauma on these victims."