Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan shows readiness for probe into 2014 sit-in by his party

The case is about allegations regarding corruption of over Rs 50 billion.

“I will be happy if I am presented before the inquiry committee. All the allegations levelled against me regarding the 2014 sit-in are false,” he said.

Khan said that the protest was against the 2013 general elections, which were “managed” by the returning officers responsible for election in various districts.

Army spokesman Man Gen Ahmad Sharif on Tuesday first rejected that there was any need for a probe into the May 9 violence of last year, only to add in the same breath that if a probe was essential, then it should start with the 2014 sit-in by Khan’s PTI.

Khan, in his media interaction, also offered an olive branch to the army by saying that half of his family members were in the army and half in the bureaucracy. “The army belongs to us, and we have no conflicts with it,” he said.

“For God’s sake, don't drag the army into politics … We have never indulged in agitation in our 27-year history … we dissolved two governments (in Punjab and at the Centre) for elections because our political party does not want chaos,” he said.