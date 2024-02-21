Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party to hold organisational elections in 15 days: Report

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's beleaguered party will conduct fresh organisational elections in 15 days, following the intra-party polls' postponement earlier this month, a media report said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party postponed the scheduled intra-party polls earlier this month, asserting that it could "divert" attention from the February 8 general elections.

Quoting sources, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been nominated as the chairman while Raoof Hassan will be the Chief Election Commissioner for PTI's intra-party polls, which will be conducted in 15 days.