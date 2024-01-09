Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's recent article in UK publication not AI creation: his party clarifies

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, his party said, "The said piece has been authored by the PTI Chairman-for-life, Imran Khan, vindictively incarcerated at Central Jail, Rawalpindi. In no way, this has been compiled through the use of artificial means, including artificial intelligence."

“It is clarified that the news/reports carried by local media on the contents and mode of publication of an article by the PTI Chairman-for-life in a foreign publication The Economist does not reflect the actual state of facts regarding the matter,” a statement released by the party’s Central Media Department said.