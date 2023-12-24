Ex-players Scholes, Neville slam 'embarrassing' Man Utd after West Ham loss

Former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Gary Neville expressed their disappointment at their old club's performance after Erik Ten Hag's side fell to a 2-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus scored second-half goals at the London Stadium to condemn United to their 13th defeat in all competitions - their most losses at Christmas since 1930, when they were relegated from the top-flight.

United, eighth in the standings and eight points off the top four, have struggled in front of goal, failing to score in four straight games in all competitions for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

They have just 18 league goals in as many matches, with only bottom-club Sheffield United having scored fewer. In their 18 league games, United have failed to score in seven.