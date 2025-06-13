Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ex-UK intelligence worker jailed for taking top secret data home

Hasaan Arshad, 25, pleaded guilty in March to one charge under the Computer Misuse Act, committed between August and September 2022 while working at British signals intelligence agency GCHQ.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 15:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 15:57 IST
World newsUnited Kingdom

Follow us on :

Follow Us