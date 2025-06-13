<p>London: A former British intelligence worker who endangered national security by taking top secret data home was on Friday jailed for seven and a half years.</p><p>Hasaan Arshad, 25, pleaded guilty in March to one charge under the Computer Misuse Act, committed between August and September 2022 while working at British signals intelligence agency GCHQ.</p><p>Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said the top secret material Arshad had downloaded contained the names of 17 GCHQ employees and that removing it from a secure environment brought the risk of it "falling into the wrong hands".</p> .<p>"His actions damaged confidence in the UK's security," Atkinson told London's Old Bailey court.</p><p>Judge Maura McGowan sentenced Arshad to six years in prison for the Computer Misuse Act offence and a further 18 months for two offences of making indecent images of children, to which he had pleaded guilty in 2023.</p><p>His lawyer Nina Grahame said Arshad had taken the data due to his "perfectionism" at the end of a year-long placement with GCHQ because he had not completed his work on a particular project.</p><p>She said Arshad accepted he had caused a risk to national security but added: "He did not intend to cause such a risk."</p>