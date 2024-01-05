Ex-US President Bill Clinton 'threatened' magazine not to write against 'good freind' Jeffrey Epstein, documents claim

As per The Independent, this allegation comes from a May 2011 email sent to journalist Sharon Churcher, then working for The Mail on Sunday, where Giuffre was discussing the best way to publicise her accusations.

“When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE,” Giuffre wrote.

A New Yorker report contained claims of some former Vanity Fair journalists who stated that Epstein himself exerted pressure on Carter not to investigate his misdeeds. However, Carter has denied this too.

Even as Clinton has acknowledged his connection to Epstein, the former US president has previously denied that he had any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.