Exiled Navalny aide warned of danger hours before hammer attack

Vilnius: Hours before an assailant attacked him with a hammer and tear gas outside his home in Lithuania, the top aide to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny told Reuters he and other exiles feared for their lives.

Leaders of Navalny's organisation knew they were facing "high individual risks," Leonid Volkov said in an interview filmed on Tuesday hours before an unidentified attacker assaulted him outside his home.

"They know that Putin not only kills people inside Russia, he also kills people outside of Russia", he said. "We live in very dark times".

Lithuania has accused Moscow of being behind the attack. Volkov blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is an obvious, typical criminal ‘hello’ from Putin, from criminal Petersburg”, Volkov wrote on Telegram. "We will keep on working and we will not surrender."

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incident.

In his interview with Reuters hours before the attack, Volkov said the death of Navalny last month in an arctic prison had inspired Navalny's supporters to ensure that his sacrifice was not in vain.