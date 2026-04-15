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Expanding permanent category with veto critical to real reform of UNSC: India

India recalled that the sole reform of the Council in the 1960s led to an increase in the relative power of veto-wielders.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsWorld newsUNSCUnited Nations Security CouncilUnited Nations

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