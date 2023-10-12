Expecting Indian couple anxiously wait to return amid Israel-Hamas war

On October 7, as Hamas announced the beginning of a new "military operation" against Israel, Jaideep Kaur's family found themselves in the midst of a harrowing situation as sirens blared in Tel Aviv; their story serving as a poignant reminder of the human faces caught in war zones.

Jaideep Kaur (30) and her husband, Mohit Randhawa (32), an IIT graduate, were abruptly awakened by a wail of sirens after Hamas's surprise attack on that fateful Saturday. Shortly after, they were rushed to a nearby bunker at the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research, with only a few necessary belongings, Kaur, an expecting mother, told TOI.

"On October 7, around 6.30am, the shrieking sound jolted us out of slumber. Within no time we were made to vacate our accommodations and move to a nearby shelter on the university campus (of Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research)."

The couple did find safety from the bombs and rockets raining down in the bunker, but hoped for a safe return to India.

Narrating her ordeal, she further told the publication that there were 50 people in the bunker seeking shelter from the bombs from Gaza.

Kaur also said she was due to take a flight to India for her delivery at her parent's home in UP's Amroha on October 12, but the attack threw a wrench in their plans.