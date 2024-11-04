Explained | 10 Senate races to watch out for in Tuesday's US elections

Democrat Jon Tester's bid for reelection to a fourth six-year term in heavily Republican Montana will be one of the chamber's most competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the three main nonpartisan U.S. election ratings services.

Tester, 68, has served since 2007 in the Senate, where he has portrayed himself as more independent, opposing energy regulations put forward by Democratic President Joe Biden and pushing the president to take additional action to strengthen border security.

The third-generation working farmer has never won a race with more than 51% of the vote.

Tim Sheehy, a 38-year-old former Navy SEAL who founded an aerial firefighting company and now manages several luxury real estate properties, has the backing of Republican former President Donald Trump.