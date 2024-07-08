Explained: After French election no party has a majority, so what comes next?

Here's what may come next after France's election on Sunday looked set to produce a hung parliament, with a leftist alliance in the lead but without a absolute majority.

What happened in Sunday's second round vote?

The left-wing New Popular Front alliance was on track to win the biggest number of seats, according to pollsters' projected results, but it will fall short of the 289 needed to secure an outright majority in the lower house.

The outcome delivers a stinging defeat to the far-right National Rally (RN) party, which had been projected to win the vote but suffered after the NFP and President Emmanuel Macron's Together bloc worked together between the first and second rounds of voting to create an anti-RN vote.