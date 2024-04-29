Explained | All about pro-Palestinian campus protests in US

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last year, students at scores of colleges and universities across the United States have come out to protest in support of Palestinians.

As the war in the Gaza Strip has escalated, universities have been caught in an often vitriolic debate over how to handle the protests, which many Jewish students and alumni say have often veered into antisemitism and instilled fear on campus. University leaders have also faced pressure from Republican lawmakers demanding they do more to quash speech that they say encourages violence against Jews.

Demonstrators and their faculty supporters say that these demands are intended to suppress their political speech and support for the Palestinian cause.