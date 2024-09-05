Explained | All you need to know about the Harris-Trump presidential debate

Trump has struggled to find a coherent and effective line of attack on Harris since she entered the race. He has accused her of being a radical leftist while also suggesting she bears responsibility for Biden’s more centrist policy agenda. At times, he has questioned her intelligence and her biracial identity.

In his debate with Biden, Trump repeated familiar falsehoods that mostly went unchallenged. Harris is expected to be a tougher opponent and could put Trump more on the defensive over facts, policy and his conduct following the 2020 election. Trump could fall back on personal attacks if flustered.

Trump likely will to try and pin issues that helped sink Biden’s popularity with voters on Harris – inflation and border security – while suggesting she’s not ready to be the nation’s commander in chief. He may bring up the liberal stances she took as a 2020 candidate and could attack the Biden administration's record in Gaza and Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump has to reassure skeptical voters he has the temperament to regain the job he lost four years ago. The last time he faced a woman candidate, Hillary Clinton in 2016, he physically hovered behind her in one debate and referred to her as “the devil” and a “nasty woman.”