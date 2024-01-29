Explained | All you need to know about the UNRWA fund cutting controversy

Who funds UNRWA?

The agency is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions. In 2022, UNRWA received a major chunk of contribution from the US followed by Germany and the European Union.

The United States, Germany, the EU and Sweden were the largest individual donors in the year in question, contributing 61.4 percent of the agency’s overall funding in total.

Chris Gunness, a former UNRWA spokesman, told Aljazeera, "My message to the Arab world, particularly to the Gulf, is where are you? Because they’re making billions each day on oil revenues. A tiny fraction of those oil revenues would see UNRWA’s financial problems disappear overnight. This unconscionable gap inflicted by these Western countries would be filled very quickly."

"Some of the most desperate people in the Middle East are now facing starvation, they’re facing famine, and the Arab states need to step up to the plate", he added.