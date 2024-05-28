Explained | An overview of Egypt-Israel relations as tensions rise at Rafah border

What caused recent tensions?

Egypt has been alarmed by Israel's military offensive in Gaza and the possibility that it could cause the mass displacement of Palestinians into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula - an idea floated by some Israeli politicians but strongly opposed by Arab states.

Egyptian officials and state-linked media have used increasingly blunt language to criticise the Israeli campaign, launched in response to an attack by Hamas on Oct 7.

Egypt has warned in particular against a large-scale military operation close to the Egyptian border in Rafah, where many of Gaza's residents had taken shelter from violence elsewhere in the enclave. When Israel stepped up operations around Rafah in early May and took control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing, humanitarian aid deliveries were halted, with Israel and Egypt blaming one another. Egypt says Palestinian management of the crossing must be restored.

Israel has angered Egypt by suggesting that Hamas has used tunnels running under the border into Sinai to smuggle arms. At the International Court of Justice this month, an Israeli delegate said about 50 such tunnels had been identified in Rafah.

Egypt says it destroyed tunnel networks leading to Gaza years ago and created a buffer zone and border fortifications that prevent smuggling.