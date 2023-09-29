Explained | Charting the Fed's data flow

A key inflation measure fell in August, adding to what many economists feel is likely to be a steady disinflation. The PCE price index, stripped of volatile food and energy costs, rose 3.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis compared to 4.3 per cent in July, and recent month-to-month increases have averaged close to the Fed's 2 per cent target. The headline rate did increase slightly, from 3.4 per cent to 3.5 per cent, but largely on the basis of energy costs. The Fed uses the PCE measures to set its 2 per cent inflation target, but the decline in the "core" measure will be seen as evidence of slower price increases ahead.