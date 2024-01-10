Explained | China's influence on Maldives

Muizzu, soon after being elected president, asked India to remove its troops from the island nation. Scrapping the previous government's 'India first' policy was high on Muizzu's agenda who had made India's troop removal from the island nation part of his manifesto during the presidential poll campaign.

India has always stressed that Maldives is 'strategically important' for trade, tourism, and shipping and recognises it as a key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean region. The island nation geographically overlooks India and some of the key international maritime shipping lanes also passes through its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

China, which has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region, much to the concern of New Delhi has been investing in the Maldives through the latter part of the first decade of the 2000s, but the intensity has increased after 2013 due to Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China inaugurated its embassy in Maldives in 2011 amid a mutiny by some of the island nation's police officials that resulted in the resignation of then-President Mohamed Nasheed in 2012.

The entire tussle going on in Maldives since then has been about the pro and anti-India and China President elects that significantly impacted the relations between New Delhi and Malé.

As per the Maldives Customs Service, China exported goods and services worth approximately $488 million to Maldives in 2018 compared to the Indian exports that totaled $287 million. Until August 2020, China's exports amounted to approximately $185 million between January and August, while Indian exports amounted to over $169 million to Maldives in the same period.