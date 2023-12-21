Explained | Could Trump be president despite his legal troubles?

Is Trump eligible to be President despite the criminal charges?

The US Constitution requires that presidents be at least 35 years old and US citizens who have lived in the country for 14 years.

Congress added a clause in the 14th Amendment following the Civil War that bars officials who engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 19 that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state's primary election ballot because he engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing on Jan. 6, has said he will appeal to the US Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees. The Colorado ruling is on hold until at least Jan. 4, 2024.

Courts are divided on whether the insurrection clause applies to the president. The Colorado ruling reversed a lower court judge who agreed Trump had engaged in insurrection but said he was not an "officer of the United States" who could be disqualified under that Amendment.

Judges in several states, including Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire have dismissed lawsuits similar to the one brought in Colorado.

Trump has not been formally charged with insurrection.