Explained| Here’s what it would take to replace Biden as nominee

"The easiest one is, Biden takes himself out of the race,” said Elaine Kamarck, a Democratic National Committee member and author of a book about the presidential nominating process. “Then yes, there’s rules and procedures and the party would replace him.”

While pushing Biden off the ticket is possible, the lack of an obvious candidate to replace him makes such a gambit all the more unlikely, Kamarck said.

Earlier: Biden Says He’ll Continue 2024 Run, Rebuffing Calls to Quit

The debate saw months of Democratic anxiety over Biden, already the oldest US president in history at 81, and his prospects for defeating Trump, boil over. The president Friday acknowledged the limitations of his debate showing but dismissed calls to exit the race.

Delegate Revolt

If Biden doesn’t step aside, forcing him out would be a Herculean undertaking for Democrats.

Any rival would first have to collect 600 delegate signatures on a petition to place his or her name in nomination at the Democratic convention — with no more than 50 signatures from any one state. That’s about 13% of the delegates. But with Biden controlling 99% of the pledged delegates, that would require challengers convincing Biden loyalists to flip their support.

“The odds are not insurmountable, but they’re very high for any scenario that involves a delegate revolt,” said Josh Putnam of FHQ Strategies, a non-partisan consulting firm specializing in delegate selection rules.

“More often than not these are pretty fervent Biden supporters,” Putnam said of the delegates.